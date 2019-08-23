Leicester midfielder Adrien Silva completes switch to Monaco

Leicester’s Adrien Silva has completed a season-long loan move to Monaco.

The midfielder, 30, will team up with Leicester team-mate Islam Slimani who also joined the Ligue 1 club on a temporary deal earlier this week.

Silva, who has made 21 appearances for the Foxes, has failed to win over Brendan Rodgers with the Leicester boss deeming him surplus to requirements at the King Power Stadium.

The move marks a second stint for the Portuguese with Monaco after he spent the second half of last season on loan at the Ligue 1 club.

Silva and Slimani could both feature for Monaco in their clash against Nimes at Stade Louis II on Sunday.