Deontay Wilder joins celebrity guest list at burger restaurant

A boxing-themed burger restaurant in Batley is making headlines after WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder popped in to open their new branch.

Tauseef Malik, the owner of Mr T’s, certainly does not lack in ambition when it comes to enticing big-name stars to feast under pugilistic artworks including one of Wilder’s prospective rival, Anthony Joshua.

Floyd Mayweather and Tyson Fury have previously been tempted by the Mr T’s fare – and Malik will stop at nothing to continue serving up celebrity endorsements.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Floyd Mayweather made it big in Bradford (Steven Paston/PA)

Following a show at the Liverpool Arena, Mayweather rolled up at Mr T’s for an early morning burger in March 2017 – and caused such a commotion local police had to close the road.

TYSON FURY

Tyson Fury sampled a ‘Gypsy King’ burger (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Hundreds of fans flocked back to the restaurant in February when Tyson Fury turned up to sample the ‘Gypsy King Burger’ which was named in his honour.

DEONTAY WILDER

Deontay Wilder is hungry for more success (Steven Paston/PA)

Apparently inspired by Mayweather’s previous visit, Wilder met fans and media as he officially opened Mr T’s latest branch – and created his own signature milkshake.

ROCKY BALBOA

Rocky Balboa is next on the Mr T’s menu (Ian West/PA)

Among the other luminaries lined up to visit the burgeoning burger business is no less than Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone. “Rocky Balboa is almost certainly coming,” Malik told the Bradford Telegraph and Argus. “We’re just confirming the details.”