5 new signings to watch in Serie A this season

Serie A gets under way on Saturday as champions Juventus go in search of a ninth successive Scudetto.

Juve were among the clubs who were busy in the transfer market over the summer, with several debutants ready to shine this weekend.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five of the new arrivals to keep a close eye on this season.

Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus on a free transfer over the summer (Adam Davy/PA)

The Wales midfielder arrived at Juventus on a free transfer having left Arsenal after a 10-year spell. The 27-year-old’s route to the Allianz Stadium was complicated by a hamstring injury suffered in April, but he returned to fitness in time to play in a pre-season friendly against Triestina. Ramsey faces stiff competition in midfield as both he and Adrien Rabiot have joined the club that already boasts the likes of Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi. But Wales boss Ryan Giggs told the BBC: “It will be competitive because Juventus have a lot of good players, but an Aaron Ramsey on form will get in that team no problem.”

Romelu Lukaku

? | HIGHLIGHTS#Lukaku nets four in his first appearance for the Nerazzurri ⚽⚽⚽⚽ Watch the highlights from our 8-0 win against Virtus Bergamo ?#ForzaInter ⚫️? pic.twitter.com/qOelXKFfVK — Inter (@Inter_en) August 11, 2019

Advertising

Lukaku left Manchester United in August, heading to Inter Milan in a £73.75million deal. The 26-year-old Belgium international has settled in quickly, scoring four goals in a pre-season friendly against Serie D side Virtus Bergamo. Having scored 42 goals in two seasons for United, the forward found himself overlooked in favour of Marcus Rashford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and contributed little towards the end of his last Premier League season. Lukaku will be hoping to find favour with new Inter boss Antonio Conte.

Matthijs De Ligt

Matthijs De Ligt (right) joined Juventus after departing Dutch side Ajax (Tim Goode/PA)

Signing for an initial £67.5million, 20-year-old Matthijs De Ligt left his homeland and his boyhood club to join Sarri’s Juventus. The Dutchman has already become the youngest Holland international and the youngest Ajax captain during his career. He shone in Ajax’s Eredivisie winning campaign last season, scoring eight times from centre-back and providing an imposing presence in defence, and impressed in the club’s unlikely run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Advertising

Mario Balotelli

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker returned to his hometown club Brescia in August. The 29-year-old was released by Marseille after scoring eight goals from 15 Ligue 1 appearances throughout the season. His free agent status attracted an offer from Brazil’s Flamengo, but the Italian favoured a return to his homeland as he tries to reclaim his place in the national team.

Hirving Lozano

The 24-year-old became the most expensive Mexican player when signing for Napoli. A reported initial fee of £36million was paid for the winger, who departed Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven. During two seasons with PSV, Lozano scored 34 goals from 60 appearances, leading the club to a Eredivisie title in 2018 and a runner-up spot the following season. A right-footed player who is usually positioned on the left wing, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping Lozano helps close the gap between his side and Serie A giants Juventus.