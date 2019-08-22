Wilder sends warning to Ortiz and Fury as he opens restaurant in Batley

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder promised to knock out Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury as he visited West Yorkshire to open a restaurant.

The American was greeted by hundreds of fans outside ‘Mr T’s’ eatery in Batley on Thursday evening, taking selfies, signing autographs and screaming his ‘Bomb Squad’ catchphrase.

And the unbeaten Wilder, who has won 41 fights and drawn one, used the opportunity to send a message to his rivals.

Wilder is expected to fight Ortiz, who he knocked out in March last year, before a rematch with Fury following their controversial draw in December.

“Ortiz is definitely happening,” he told the BBC.

“I am looking forward to fighting him. After I knock him out I will go to Fury, knock him out and then we will go for a unification.

“It has been amazing watching all the fighters. Moments where it has been memorable and history has been made, and upsets too – the sport has blossomed.

“As a champion, sitting back watching it has been amazing to see what is going on and the dynamics.

Had an amazing time at the grand opening of Mr T’s restaurant in Batley, with special guest and heavyweight boxing champion of the world Deontay Wilder ? It’s amazing to see so many businesses choosing Batley to be their home, and for us to welcome a world class athlete. pic.twitter.com/sJI6NFdb66 — Tracy Brabin MP (@TracyBrabin) August 22, 2019

“Once I get rid of Ortiz, I will get rid of Fury too. We will figure it out but Ortiz comes first.”

Wilder has been long linked with a fight with Anthony Joshua, who is set to face Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch in Saudi Arabia later this year after the Mexican produced one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in June.

Wilder cannot see past another victory for Ruiz Jr.

He added: “Ruiz (wins) in my opinion. I feel Joshua does not know how he lost, and that means he will not know how to set up a proper training camp – but anything is possible.

“Boxing is an amazing sport and you just do not know what is going to happen. That is why I love it.”