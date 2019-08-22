Menu

Advertising

MMA move for Haskell

UK & international sports | Published:

Former England rugby union star tries his hand at fighting.

James Haskell

Former England rugby union star James Haskell has signed with mixed martial arts promoters Bellator, who claim he is set to make his fighting debut early next year.

Haskell, who won 77 caps for England and played in two World Cups, announced his retirement from rugby in May at the age of 34.

James Haskell
James Haskell will make his MMA debut next year (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/Handout)

He has been training alongside current MMA star Michael Page in London, and will compete in the heavyweight division.

Haskell, who also enjoyed Premiership and Heineken Cup success with Wasps, is expected to reveal more about his switch at a press conference in London next week.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News