Kompany appoints himself Anderlecht captain

Anderlecht player-manager Vincent Kompany has decided to hand over match-day responsibilities to head coach Simon Davies and appoint himself captain in an bid to help turn the club’s fortunes around.

Former Manchester City captain Kompany returned to his old club during the summer to take a first step into management.

However, it has not proven an easy transition, with Anderlecht yet to win any of their opening four matches, with two defeats – the worst start in some 21 years.

Kompany left City at the end of last season after winning the Premier League title (Nick Potts, PA).

Centre-back Kompany, 33, has now decided to keep his focus with helping the team on the pitch when playing as Davies takes on more tactical responsibilities.

Davies, City’s former head of academy coaching, feels the move can help everyone focus on improving results.

“We are trying a new project here, it is not going to happen overnight it is a new playing style for the club,” Davies said at a press conference, broadcast on the Anderlecht website.

4 - Premier League titles in his 11 years at City under three differentmanagers

2 - FA Cups won by the Belgian, in 2011 and 2019

4 - League Cups won since 2014 under Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola

360 - games played by the defender during his time in Manchester

20 - goals scored by Kompany for City

1 - Premier League Player of the Season award in City's first title since 1968in 2012

550 - tackles made by Kompany in the Premier League at a success rate of 75 per cent including seven as the last man

587 - headed clearances, including 481 successful aerial battles

59 - yellow cards received by Kompany in the Premier League, including threered cards, from 321 fouls committed

1,540 - clearances made by the centre-back, including two off the line

94 - clean sheets kept by the City defender

2008 - the year Kompany joined City from German side Hamburg

“We need some stability and one of those things that will change straight away is that Vinnie is going to be captain from the next game.

“He is going to lead the team and really concentrate on being the captain on matchday.

“We work so well during the week. Vinnie and the club have a vision, and we all work to it as a staff.

“But it is important that he is a player on match day, so this is one thing we are learning about each other now.

“If Vinnie can be the best player in the league, which he is, and lead on the field, and I can take the responsibility in terms of other things like all the changes, how we play if we need to change shape in the game, then I will take that responsibility with the staff on the side.

“This is a new and different situation. All we know is we are going to be successful, and this is just another step, a little bit learning about each other.”

Davies added: “It will not be easy in the coming weeks, with matches against Genk, Standard Liege, Antwerp and Brugge – but give us the necessary time and then I am 100 per cent sure that the results will follow.”