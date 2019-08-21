Menu

Franck Ribery completes Fiorentina move

The 36-year-old left Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

Franck Ribery won nine Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich

Fiorentina have announced the signing of former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery.

Ribery, 36, who left German champions Bayern when his contract expired at the end of last season, will be unveiled by Fiorentina at a press conference on Thursday, the Serie A club said in a brief statement on their official website.

Fiorentina have not disclosed details about Ribery’s contract, but it has been reported he has signed a two-year deal.

Ribery won a record nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, in 2013, during his 12-year spell with Bayern after joining from Marseille in a £17million deal in 2007.

He began his career at Boulogne in 2002 and has also had spells at Metz and Galatasaray.

Ribery scored 16 goals in 81 appearances for France and played in their 2006 World Cup final defeat to Italy.

