England opener Jason Roy set to play at Headingley after passing concussion test

Published:

The batsman was hit in the nets.

Jason Roy is expected to play at Headingley

England batsman Jason Roy has passed a concussion test after being hit in the nets ahead of the third Ashes contest at Headingley.

The 29-year-old was struck by a throw-down from former international Marcus Trescothick, who is working with the team in a temporary capacity, during practice on Tuesday.

Roy was assessed after impact and was able to continue batting, but also required a follow-up check on the eve of the match to determine any delayed symptoms.

Jason Roy has scored 40 runs in four innings against Australia
Jason Roy has scored 40 runs in four innings against Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)
