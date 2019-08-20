Mark Robinson to stand down as England Women’s coach

World Cup-winning head coach Mark Robinson is to step down from his role with the England Women’s team after this summer’s Ashes defeat.

The 52-year-old former Sussex coach guided the nation to glory in 2017 and to the final of last year’s Women’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, but was unable to get the better of Australia during his four-year tenure.

His departure was announced in a statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday evening.

Director of Women’s Cricket Clare Connor said: “Mark can reflect on his time as England coach with a great deal of pride.

“Winning the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017 in front of a packed Lord’s Cricket Ground was a landmark moment for the whole game and his leadership and professionalism were an integral part of our success.

“He drove high standards across young players to become the best team in the world as well as coaching them to understand the demands of professional sport.

Mark Robinson led England Women to world Cup glory (John Walton/PA)

“Mark passionately championed the development of the women’s game during his time in this role and we thank him for all he has contributed to England women’s cricket during such an exciting stage of our journey.

“However, after discussions with Mark, we have agreed that now is the right time for him to step down as England Women’s head coach.”

Assistant Coach Alastair Maiden will take temporary charge of the team ahead of December’s Women’s Championship series against Pakistan.

Robinson, who played for Sussex and Yorkshire and coached the latter for 10 years, winning two County Championships in the process, worked with the England Lions squad before being handed the reins of the women’s team in November 2015.

Mark Robinson lists reaching the World T20 final as a personal high (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He took over from head of performance Paul Shaw in the wake of his decision to stand down two months earlier.

Robinson took tough decisions as he looked to raise standards, introducing changes which saw even long-serving skipper Charlotte Edwards leave the international stage, and the move initially paid dividends.

The pinnacle of his reign came in July 2017 when skipper Heather Knight led her side to a dramatic nine-run victory over India in the World Cup final at Lord’s as Anya Shrubsole claimed six for 46.

However, a tied series in Australia later the same year saw the hosts retain the Ashes, and they never looked like surrendering them in England this summer as the hosts won only one of the seven matches in the all-forms format to go down 12-4.

Robinson said: “Although the recent Ashes was a difficult series, a few hard weeks doesn’t take anything away from what has been a wonderful four years. I’ve had so many highlights and memorable moments with the team.

“Nothing could ever surpass winning the ICC Women’s World Cup on home soil, but from a pure coaching perspective, reaching the T20 final last November – with a depleted team, three non-contracted players and three players twenty years old or younger – is a huge personal highlight.

“It’s been exciting to watch so many players grow and to watch so many records broken, but it feels the right time for me to take on a new challenge and to allow a different voice to come in before the next T20 World Cup in Australia.”