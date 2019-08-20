In pictures: A look at the previous Ashes Tests at Headingley

England trail Australia 1-0 as they head to Headingley for the third Test of the Ashes series.

Australia have a strong recent Ashes record at the home of Yorkshire, winning four of the last five Tests there including three by an innings.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the history of Ashes Tests at Headingley in pictures.

Graham Onions was the last man out as Australia clinched victory by an innings and 80 runs in 2009 (John Giles/PA)

Mark Butcher scored a brilliant 173 as England chased down 315 to win the fourth Ashes Test at Headingley in 2001 – their only win in a 4-1 series defeat (Gareth Copley/PA)

Glenn McGrath had England captain Michael Atherton caught behind on the way to Australia clinching victory by an innings and 61 runs in 1997 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Allan Border struck an unbeaten 200 as Australia won by an innings and 148 runs at Headingley in 1993 (John Giles/PA)

Australia’s Dean Jones made 79 at Headingley in 1989 as the tourists won by 210 runs (PA)

Australian appeal unsuccessfully against Tim Robinson as the England opener made 175 in a five-wicket win for England in 1985 (PA)

Bob Willis (centre) took eight for 43 in the second innings as England clinched a sensational 18-run Ashes win at Headingley in 1981 – only the second time in Test history that a side has won having followed-on (PA)

Skipper Mike Brearley, Bob Willis, Tony Greig and Alan Knott celebrate after victory by an innings and 85 runs at Headingley in 1977 clinched the Ashes (PA)

England opener Geoffrey Boycott scored his 100th first-class century on his home ground in that victory in 1977, sparking huge celebrations from the Headingley crowd (PA)

Australia captain Ian Chappell England skipper Tony Greig inspect the vandalised pitch after the third Ashes Test in 1975 was abandoned. Campaigners for the release of George Davis – who had been convicted of armed robbery – dug up the pitch and covered it in oil. Australia went on to win the series 1-0 (PA)

Fans inspect the Headingley pitch after England took a 2-1 lead in the 1972 Ashes series with a nine-wicket win. The series would finish in a draw (PA)

Australia Don Bradman (left) scored 334 at Headingley in 1930 (PA)