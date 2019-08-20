Advertising
In pictures: A look at the previous Ashes Tests at Headingley
Australia have won four of the last five Ashes Tests at Headingley.
England trail Australia 1-0 as they head to Headingley for the third Test of the Ashes series.
Australia have a strong recent Ashes record at the home of Yorkshire, winning four of the last five Tests there including three by an innings.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the history of Ashes Tests at Headingley in pictures.
