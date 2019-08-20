EFL frustrated by lack of progress as Bury’s football league future hangs in balance

The EFL has expressed its continued frustration with the lack of progress in safeguarding Bury’s future after another League One match was suspended.

Saturday’s game with Tranmere is the fifth league game to fall by the wayside – the club have yet to play a competitive fixture this season – and their Carabao Cup first round tie has been awarded to Sheffield Wednesday.

The club have already been given a 12-point deduction after entering into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which is classed as an insolvency event by the EFL, to try to clear some of their debts and Friday’s deadline for league expulsion now looms large.

The EFL has stressed it remains committed to working with Bury owner Steve Dale to find a solution but time – and patience – is running out.

“The EFL board continues to be frustrated at the lack of significant progress that has been made by Mr (Steve) Dale in providing the information required,” said an EFL statement.

“However, we will continue to work with the current ownership in an attempt to achieve a resolution ahead of the Notice of Withdrawal deadline of Friday August 23.

“It (the EFL) remains in regular communication with Mr Dale but if a solution is not found by the deadline, the board will authorise the necessary share transfer on behalf of Bury FC which shall be legally binding on all parties and result, regretfully, in the club no longer being a member of the League,” added the League’s statement.

“Should this happen, Bury’s record from the 2019/20 season would be expunged.”

That would mean League One continuing with 23 clubs for the remainder of the campaign with the number of relegation places reduced to three with four still coming up from League Two to restore the full complement for next season.

Bury would then have to make an application to the Football Association to re-join league competition further down the English football pyramid from season 2020/21.