‘Got there in the end’ – Jimmy White finally gets hands on Crucible trophy

Jimmy White put a career of Crucible misery behind him to claim the World Seniors Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The 57-year-old beat former world number eight Darren Morgan 5-3 to claim his second World Seniors title, but 2019 marked the first time the event was held at the Crucible.

The venue was the scene of White’s six World Championship final defeats in the 1980s and 90s, and the ‘Whirlwind’ said after his victory: “It sounds strange to be world champion at the Crucible.” He also tweeted: “Got there in the end”.

Got there in the end crucible pic.twitter.com/CZLEipzvo3 — Jimmy White MBE (@jimmywhite147) August 18, 2019

The competition was made up of former greats, champions and amateur qualifiers and carried a £25,000 prize for the winner.

White lost four world finals to Stephen Hendry in the 1990s, but the Scot was knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual runner-up Morgan.