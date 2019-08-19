Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Paulo Dybala could be heading for pastures new with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus meeting over the coming days to discuss a £73million deal, the Daily Mail says. Dybala, 25, has scored 57 goals for Juve since arriving in 2015.

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is heading for the Bundesliga, with his representatives in Germany to discuss a season-long loan to Bayern Munich, reports the Sun.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani (Andrew Milligan/AP)

Edinson Cavani will be the first marquee signing for David Beckham’s new Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami and will sign a three-year deal when his time at Paris Saint-Germain comes to a close in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, one potential new face at the Parc des Princes could be Tiemoue Bakayoko with the Ligue 1 champions set to battle it out for the Chelsea man with his former club Monaco, says the Daily Express.

Celtic’s Olivier Ntcham (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Celtic are looking to offload Olivier Ntcham with Bordeaux potentially interested in the former Manchester City man, the Daily Record says.

Social media round-up

Real Madrid ‘to make one more transfer attempt at landing Paul Pogba from Man Utd this month’ https://t.co/PbJCmT4xM1 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 18, 2019

? Mario Balotelli has signed for his home club and newly promoted sign Brescia! He will be officially presented as a player on Monday afternoon at their stadium. pic.twitter.com/OQV65aPcbv — TheSportsman Transfers (@TSMTransfers) August 18, 2019

Players to watch

Neymar: Barcelona remain keen to bring the Brazilian back to La Liga from PSG on a loan deal initially, reports Sport.

Fernando Llorente: The former Tottenham striker – currently without a club – is on the brink of moving to Lazio, with Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Napoli keen on landing the 34-year-old, Corriere Dello Sport says.

Alexis Sanchez: Inter Milan are looking to bring in the Manchester United forward on loan, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.