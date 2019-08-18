Watford goalkeeper Foster pleased to see Hornets working on their sting

Ben Foster was encouraged by Watford’s “nastier” edge at Everton and insisted the Hornets will soon turn a corner after starting their Premier League campaign with back-to-back defeats.

Watford were blown away 3-0 by Brighton on the opening weekend while they remain without a point or a goal this season after Bernard’s 10th-minute strike handed Everton a 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon.

Craig Dawson headed against the crossbar while Troy Deeney went through only to be denied when his shot struck Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford flush in the face as Watford overcame a sluggish start to get on top for large spells.

Foster feels Watford could count themselves unfortunate to leave Goodison Park empty-handed but was heartened by their showing on Merseyside.

The goalkeeper said: “This is football and this is the way it goes. I think you’ve just got to back yourself and keep going. The fact we’ve seen a huge improvement from last week is a really positive sign.

“I just think we needed to get a little bit nastier and I thought we showed that, especially halfway through the first half and for the rest of the second half.

“There was only one team that I felt really looked like they were trying to go and get the goal. We just couldn’t find that goal for ourselves. We’re maybe not getting the rub of the green at the minute.

“We’re not scoring those goals and that’s all there is to it. If you’re not scoring goals you can’t expect to win games.

“But we’ve got quality players and we know what we can do, and I’m sure very soon it will start clicking and we’ll get the ball in the back of the net.”

Watford started last season with four wins in a row but ended it on a three-game losing run, meaning they will welcome West Ham to Vicarage Road next weekend hoping to avoid a sixth successive top-flight defeat.

Foster added: “The confidence in our team is OK. It’s not as high as it has been. At the start of last season we got four wins on the bounce so confidence was going to be sky-high.

“At the moment, it’s not a problem but once we start getting those goals and start getting those wins, it could go higher.

“We’re a good team, we know we’re a good team. You don’t come to Everton and expect to have it easy and win very easily or comfortably, they’re a quality team.

“The fact we put them under the cosh for most of the second half and a bit of the first half shows that we’re a good team.”

Watford drawing a blank means Everton have not conceded at home since February 6 – a run of six matches – and Toffees captain Seamus Coleman said: “We’re delighted with the clean sheets.

“We finished last season very strongly so it was important to take that good momentum into this season.

“There was a lot of frustration at times last year and then something turned, the fans backed us when things weren’t going well, they lifted the atmosphere in the stadium and we responded to that.

“From there on in, we’ve gained confidence after every clean sheet. If you keep keeping clean sheets you’ve got a chance of going on to win the game.”