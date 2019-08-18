Live: Day five of the second Ashes Test

England begin final day on 96 for four in their second innings and with 104-run lead

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler at the crease

Rain threatens delayed start

Australia hold 1-0 series lead following 251-run victory at Edgbaston

10.40 Archer reflects on Smith blow

One of yesterday’s biggest talking points came when Steve Smith was struck on the neck by a 92mph bouncer from Jofra Archer.

Smith was led from the field but returned just 40 minutes later after passing concussion tests, dismissed softly by Chris Woakes for 92 and looking understandably shaken.

“Honestly, I don’t know what I was thinking at the time,” Archer told Sky Sports on Sunday, before referencing the death of Phillip Hughes after being struck in similar circumstances in 2014.

“Seeing someone go down… you don’t ever want to see anyone getting carried off on a stretcher, or you don’t want to see anyone missing the day or missing the game, you know? Especially what happened a few years ago as well. It’s never a nice sight.”

Steve Smith required treatment after taking a blow to the neck (John Walton/PA)

10.30 Raining again at Lord’s

Heavy rain on day one and torrential downpours on Friday severely reduced the chances of a result in this Test, and another shower on Sunday morning increased the likelihood that we are heading towards a draw.

After losing four second-innings wickets, England may be willing to accept that outcome.

No news yet on whether we will have a delayed start, but it certainly looks likely.