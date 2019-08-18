England fall four wickets short in second Ashes Test victory bid

The second Ashes Test ended in a draw after England failed to bowl out Australia on the final day of a rain-affected match.

England remain 1-0 behind in the series.

Here, PA looks at the key moments during day five at Lord’s.

Delayed start

Unexpected rain showers delayed the start of the final day until 12.10pm. Even without the belated resumption, the loss of five sessions earlier in the Test had severely reduced the chances of a result.

Smith sidelined

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was clattered just below his left ear by Jofra Archer on day four, was ruled out after waking with a headache and feeling groggy while demonstrating “some deterioration” during a morning concussion test.

Historic substitution

The enforced absence of Smith resulted in Marnus Labuschagne becoming the first concussion substitute under new protocols introduced by the International Cricket Council last month.

Stokes hits 50

After losing four second-innings wickets on Saturday afternoon, including Jason Roy for three and captain Joe Root for a golden duck in successive balls, Ben Stokes gave his side a timely boost by reaching 50 in the 21st over of the day.

Stokes century

(Mike Egerton/PA)

The all-rounder was not resting on his laurels and stepped up his performance by adding another 50 off just 54 balls to bring up his hundred. It was the 28-year-old’s seventh Test century and second at Lord’s.

Declaration

Just before 3.30pm, England captain Joe Root waved his team in from a balcony on the pavilion. The hosts scored 258 in each innings – the first time they had done so in Test history – to lead by 266 runs.

Quick Archer wickets

The Lord’s crowd began to believe that an unlikely victory may be on the cards after Archer dismissed David Warner and Usman Kawaja in quick succession to leave the tourists 19 for two in their sixth over.

More concussion concern

(John Walton/PA)

Having stepped in for the concussed Smith, substitute Labuschagne received similar treatment from Archer. He was smashed flush in the grille by a 91.6mph short ball but, fortunately, the protection worked and he was fit to continue, making 59.

Hat-trick chance for Leach

Spinner Jack Leach reinvigorated England’s chances of pulling off a memorable win when he dismissed Labuschagne and Matthew Wade with successive deliveries at the end of the 36th over and start of the 38th. However, Tim Paine dealt with the hat-trick ball with relative ease.

Superb catch from Denly

Australia faltered further as Joe Denly produced a sensational catch to dismiss Paine and leave England four wickets from victory. A short ball from Archer was pulled hard by Australia captain Paine and Denly sprang to his left to impressively take the ball one-handed at midwicket.

Contest ends in a draw

Despite three wickets apiece for Archer and Leach in the second innings, England ultimately ran out of time and were left frustrated with the series still 1-0 in Australia’s favour.