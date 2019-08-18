Ceballos keen to showcase talents during Arsenal stay

Dani Ceballos put in a man of the match performance on his full Arsenal debut as the Gunners beat Burnley and he is keen to use his year in the Premier League to showcase his ability.

Established favourites Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of Ashley Barnes’ equaliser to seal a 2-1 win, but it was summer arrival Ceballos who stole the show.

The Spain international midfielder moved to the Emirates Stadium on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid having been on the fringes of their first team last year.

He looks set to become an integral part of Unai Emery’s set-up at Arsenal this term and the 23-year-old is eager to make the most of his chance.

“I really want this year to truly demonstrate the football that I have inside,” he told the club’s official website.

“I have a lot of enthusiasm for this season and to be able to give a lot of joy to this club. The confidence they have in me, I want to return it to them with my performances.”

In terms of impressing on his first start, for Ceballos it was simply a case of job done.

“The most important thing in football is to win,” he said.

“When you have a great game and can help the team to get the victory, you feel satisfaction to know that you’re going home calmly and with the work done.

?⚪️??? The team worked perfectly in this tough match. I am very proud of my teammates! And most of all, Arsenal fans were spectacular. I have felt their support and love since the first ball contact. 3 more points! Now we have to keep up working! Let's go! ?@Arsenal #Gunners pic.twitter.com/zLx3K2lORN — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) August 17, 2019

“The truth is that for me it has been one of the most special days of my life. I think that by starting at home with a win, and with this passion shown at the end of the match, I think it will be hard for me to forget this day.”

Ceballos could have topped off a fine display with a goal but a curling effort in the second half was well-saved by Nick Pope.

The fit-again Burnley goalkeeper made a number of good stops and he felt the difference between the two sides was minimal.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope was beaten twice at the Emirates (Yui Mok/PA)

“It seems to happen here a few times,” he said of another defeat at Arsenal.

“The performance was really encouraging. We put Arsenal under some real pressure by pressing high up the pitch and we got some joy from that.

“When you come to the big grounds and the top six that’s how you want to play and, unfortunately, we just fell a bit short.

“We put them under some real pressure, and we were a bit unfortunate at the end.”