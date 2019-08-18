Batley scrum-half Archie Bruce found dead in hotel room

Batley Bulldogs scrum-half Archie Bruce has been found dead in his hotel bedroom, the Betfred Championship club have announced.

The 20-year-old had made his debut for Batley during Saturday night’s match against Toulouse in the south of France.

Club chairman Kevin Nicholas said in a statement: “Batley Bulldogs are greatly saddened to announce the passing of their player Archie Bruce who was found in his hotel bedroom early this morning having made his debut against Toulouse the previous evening.

We are devastated to announce the passing of our young player Archie Bruce (20), who was found in his hotel bedroom early this morning, having made his debut against Toulouse yesterday evening. Archie's immediate family have been informed

“Archie’s immediate family have been informed.

“Batley Bulldogs, the RFL and the RFL Benevolent Fund will be supporting the family while enquiries by the French authorities continue, with the club squad delaying their return to the UK.

“The Bruce family have requested privacy during this most difficult of times.”

Bruce had joined the Bulldogs from amateur club Dewsbury Moor and made his debut off the replacements bench in the 46-0 defeat to Toulouse.

The RL Benevolent Fund has set up a fundraising page to assist the family of Archie Bruce, the 20-year-old Batley and Dewsbury Moor player who tragically died after making his debut for the club in Toulouse last night. @RLCares PLEASE RThttps://t.co/3a1ag88OQp pic.twitter.com/wvniai11T1 — Dewsbury Moor ARLFC (@dewsburymoorARL) August 18, 2019

Dewsbury posted on their website: “Archie played rugby league at Dewsbury Moor since under 8s and at the age of 20 had been playing in the NCL open age team for a couple of years.

“Archie was also registered to play with Batley Bulldogs and as a club we are immensely proud that Archie made his debut for Batley Bulldogs last night in Toulouse.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Archie’s family, team-mates and friends at this extremely sad time.”

The RFL said a minute’s silence would be observed before Sunday’s Championship matches in Bruce’s memory.