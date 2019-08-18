Asher-Smith warms up for World Championships with 200m second in Birmingham

Dina Asher-Smith sent out a warning to her World Championship rivals in the 200m at the Birmingham Diamond League.

The triple European champion came second against a world-class field on Sunday ahead of the start of the World Championships in Doha next month.

Asher-Smith clocked 22.36 seconds behind Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who won in 22.24secs on Sunday.

Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo, left, won the women’s 200m final ahead of Asher-Smith in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)

She beat double 100m Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who came third, while Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who won 100m and 200m World Championship silver in 2017, was eighth.

Reigning 200m world champion Dafne Schippers came fourth at the Alexander Stadium.

The trials for the Worlds, which start next month, are held at the British Championships in Birmingham next weekend.

An exceptional bend for Dina Asher-Smith but it was meeting record holder Shaunae Miller-Uibo who takes the win in the final event of todays @MullerUKandI Grand Prix Birmingham 1st – @Hey_ItsShaunae 22.242nd – @dinaashersmith 22.363rd – @realshellyannfp 22.50#BirminghamDL pic.twitter.com/WwFFR5XANm — Müller Grand Prix Birmingham (@BirminghamDL) August 18, 2019

Asher-Smith plans to run the 100m and 200m in Qatar and is expected to breeze through the trials.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson missed out on victory in the long jump by one centimetre as she hones her heptathlon events ahead of Doha.

She jumped 6.85m as she was beaten by Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam, who set a new Belgian record with a leap of 6.86m.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished just one centimetre behind winner Nafi Thiam in the long jump (David Davies/PA)

“I’m really happy with the distance, there was just one centimetre in it so I’m not too unhappy, but it’s heptathlete thinking,” said Johnson-Thompson, who came second in the heptathlon at the European championships behind Thiam last year.

“I wasn’t too happy with my long jump in the Anniversary Games so we went away and switched the run up.”

Elsewhere, Adam Gemili was second in the 100m, finishing just behind Jamaica’s Yohan Blake in 10.07 seconds.

What a 100m race! ?@Adam_Gemili was closing in but Yohan Blake just held on to take the win in 10.07 Michael Rodgers came in 3rd with Christopher Belcher in 4th pic.twitter.com/7AoLHSGp6e — Müller Grand Prix Birmingham (@BirminghamDL) August 18, 2019

European 400m champion Matthew Hudson-Smith also finished third in 45.55 seconds.

He added: “It’s a good starting point and I know what I have to work on from here. I’ve been training for a month straight and I opened up with 45.55s, give me another month and I’ll show what I can do.”

Lynsey Sharp came second in the women’s 800m and Eilish McColgan was third in the mile.