England lose McConnochie to muscle strain as Watson comes in on right wing

England have been forced to make a late change for their World Cup warm-up game against Wales in Cardiff after Ruaridh McConnochie dropped out through injury.

The Bath back has suffered a “minor muscle strain” and will be replaced on the right wing by club-mate Anthony Watson, England announced on their official Twitter account.

It is the second time in the space of six days that injury has prevented the 27-year-old from making his England debut.

TEAM UPDATE | Ruaridh McConnochie has been withdrawn from the squad today due to a minor muscle strain and will be replaced on the right wing by Anthony Watson. Full preview of Wales v England: https://t.co/qgD1FdmMOK pic.twitter.com/grTlDtn5IB — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 17, 2019

McConnochie was due to play in the opening fixture of England’s build-up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan last weekend.

But he missed the 33-19 victory against Wales at Twickenham with a hip problem.

The winger is a sevens specialist who won a silver medal with Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Bath team-mate Watson made his comeback from a serious Achilles injury in last weekend’s win.