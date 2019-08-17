Advertising
England lose McConnochie to muscle strain as Watson comes in on right wing
The Bath winger had been due to make his international debut at Twickenham last weekend before injury struck.
England have been forced to make a late change for their World Cup warm-up game against Wales in Cardiff after Ruaridh McConnochie dropped out through injury.
The Bath back has suffered a “minor muscle strain” and will be replaced on the right wing by club-mate Anthony Watson, England announced on their official Twitter account.
It is the second time in the space of six days that injury has prevented the 27-year-old from making his England debut.
McConnochie was due to play in the opening fixture of England’s build-up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan last weekend.
But he missed the 33-19 victory against Wales at Twickenham with a hip problem.
The winger is a sevens specialist who won a silver medal with Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Bath team-mate Watson made his comeback from a serious Achilles injury in last weekend’s win.
