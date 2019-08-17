Di Maria determined to keep on improving

Angel Di Maria is aiming to inflict further agony on Rennes after his Trophee des Champions winner for Paris St Germain.

The French champions head to Brittany having avenged last season’s Coupe de France final defeat to Rennes in China earlier this month.

Di Maria fired a stunning free-kick winner in the 2-1 Shenzhen showpiece and celebrated by ripping his shirt off and screaming in delight.

“We had a lot of regrets after that final and I just let all that joy and rage explode out of me when I scored,” Di Maria told the official PSG website ahead of Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash between the two sides.

“I was very happy we were able to win the Trophee des Champions.”

Argentina winger Di Maria is now in his fifth season at the Parc des Princes, spending longer in Paris than anywhere else he has during a career which has also taken in Benfica, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

But the 31-year-old says he is not resting on his laurels, with PSG able to call on an array of talented attackers like Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

“I think you never stop improving,” Di Maria said. “You can be 20-years-old or 30-years-old.

“Each season brings new surprises and we are always learning.

“I think it’s especially true here where there are so many great players with whom you can learn so much.

“Obviously I have more experience now, but I am not resting on that. I want to always keep improving.

“It’s not easy to shine with so many stars and talented players in one team. There are many attacking players that want to score.

“But we all play for each other and that’s another reason why we all have very good statistics.”

Rennes bounced back from their narrow Shenzhen defeat to win last weekend’s opening league game at Montpellier.

Jeremy Morel’s early strike proved the difference, but new signing Flavien Tait was sent off on his debut and misses the visit of PSG through suspension.

Rennes also saw Ramy Bensebaini move to Borussia Monchengladbach this week, the Algeria international joining Benjamin Andre, Hatem Ben Arfa, Tomas Koubek and Ismaila Sarr in leaving Roazhon Park after being first-team regulars last term.

“We’re a team that is still being reconstructed,” Rennes manager Julien Stephan was quoted as saying by www.ligue1.com.

“The team is already well structured tactically. We need a bit more time to gain in control.”