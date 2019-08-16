No progress made with potential Neymar transfer, insists PSG chief Leonardo

Barcelona’s pursuit of Neymar is at a standstill, according to Paris St Germain sporting director Leonardo.

The Brazil forward’s widely expected summer return to Spain has not yet materialised, and while Leonardo admitted there had been talks between sides, there has been no progress.

Neymar has attracted interest from former club Barca, who he left in 2017 to join PSG in the world’s most expensive transfer of 222 million euros (£202million), and also Real Madrid.

“There are negotiations with clubs, as everyone knows,” Leonardo told RMC Sport.

Neymar’s status at PSG is uncertain (Mike Egerton/PA)

“But nothing has advanced.”

Neymar has been recovering from a foot injury which saw him miss the end of last season.

The forward broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot but Leonardo said he is now fully healed.

“It’s simple. The medical team and the best surgeons in the world were looking after Neymar from the start of the season,” the 49-year-old said.

“The fracture to the fifth metatarsal has healed. Neymar’s injury is completely fixed.”