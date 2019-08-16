Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay bag braces as Lyon demolish Angers

Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay both scored twice as Lyon recorded a thumping 6-0 victory over Angers.

Lyon, 3-0 winners at Monaco on the opening day, made it two wins out of two in emphatic style.

Houssem Aouar got the ball rolling in the 11th minute with a low drive from the edge of the area.

Dembele doubled the lead in the 36th minute and Aouar teed up Depay for the third before half-time.

The visitors beat Bordeaux 3-1 in their opening fixture, but found Lyon an entirely different proposition.

They found themselves four down just three minutes into the second half, Aouar again the provider for Depay to fire home.

Dembele’s left foot found the bottom corner in the 65th minute to make it five, and Depay’s clever pass set up Jean Lucas to complete the scoring with 18 minutes remaining.