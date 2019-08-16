Every Vitality Blast fixture called off due to wet weather

Every Vitality Blast fixture on Friday night fell victim to the weather, with not a single ball bowled across the country.

North Group leaders Lancashire’s clash with Birmingham at Old Trafford was the first to be abandoned just before 4pm, with the other seven following suit as Kent against Sussex was the last to fall at 7.30pm.

It was the fourth no result that Lancashire have had in the competition, a North Group record they share with Yorkshire – whose home game against Durham bit the dust – and Northamptonshire.

MATCH ABANDONED: This evening’s @VitalityBlast fixture @EmiratesOT against @BearsT20 has been abandoned due to the weather. Both teams will take one point from the game. pic.twitter.com/8CkPA100DD — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) August 16, 2019

But with a six-point cushion over fifth-placed Durham and only three matches left to play, the Lightning will be increasingly confident of a quarter-final spot.

Leicestershire, who moved up to fourth with a thumping win at Derbyshire on Thursday, now have only three games remaining to hang on to that quarter-final spot, after their match at Northamptonshire was abandoned.

The Foxes are still a point adrift of third-placed Nottinghamshire, after their Trent Bridge washout against Derbyshire, a point clear of Durham and Derbyshire and two ahead of Birmingham.

As a famous philosopher once said… if you want the rainbow, you’ve got to put up with the rain ? Tonight’s match has been abandoned. ? #SharkAttack pic.twitter.com/Zzn7fSk6IP — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 16, 2019

Advertising

South Group leaders Sussex, who suffered their first loss of the campaign against Surrey on Thursday, were hit with their second no result of the Blast, while Kent were deprived of the chance to move top of the table after a washout at Canterbury.

Somerset and Surrey both had their first no results of the competition, at home to Gloucestershire and away at Hampshire respectively.

☔️ Match Abandoned ☔️ Unfortunately there has been no let up with the weather and the umpires have called the game off. ? pic.twitter.com/NyC8JDVAsA — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 16, 2019

The abandonment at the Ageas Bowl means both Hampshire and Surrey are now up against it to contend for a top-four finish, sitting on eight points – four behind Gloucestershire in fourth.

Second-bottom Essex also have eight points. They were due to meet bottom side Glamorgan at Chelmsford, but that match met the same soggy end with a fourth no result of the Blast for both sides.