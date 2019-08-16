Day three of the second Ashes Test: All eyes on Archer as England look to strike back

England will look for a blast of inspiration from debutant Jofra Archer as they seek to silence Australia’s batsmen in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

The hosts were dismissed for 258 on day two before veteran seamer Stuart Broad removed David Warner for the third time in as many innings.

The tourists will resume on 30 for one, with Broad and Chris Woakes hoping to combine with newcomer Archer to make early inroads.

Archer’s first six overs in England whites generated plenty of buzz, some serious speed and plenty of excitement but the team need wickets if they are to take a lead and push for a series-levelling win.

Batsman Rory Burns has suggested Archer will be looking to replicate the hostile brand of bowling that Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood showcased, but English hopes of building momentum could be hindered by the weather.

Tweet of the day

The quality of bowing on display today was outstanding …. #Ashes #Lords — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 15, 2019

Snapshot

Advertising

England’s Stuart Broad celebrates dismissing Australia’s David Warner for the third time this series (Mike Egerton/PA)

Special day for Strauss family

The day’s play took place in support of the Ruth Strauss Foundation, with both sides donning limited-edition caps and shirts to raise funds in honour of former England captain Andrew Strauss’ late wife. Strauss and his two sons rang the five-minute bell and led the teams out to the field to a great ovation, while the majority of the sell-out crowd dressed in red to show their support.

Advertising

Key quote

The Australia spinner went joint third on the country’s all-time wicket-takers list but admitted he found it hard to comprehend.

Stat attack

There was once again a premature end to Jason Roy’s innings at the top of the order. The limited-overs star was dismissed for a three-ball duck as Josh Hazlewood made a blistering start to justify Tim Paine’s decision to bowl first. Roy has now made just 43 runs from his first four Test innings as an England opener, including the first Test at Edgbaston, with his 72 against Ireland coming at number three.

Catch of the day

Burns was given little time to bask in the glory of his half-century due to the superb reflexes of Cameron Bancroft. Bancroft dived full stretch to his left at short leg and managed to hold on to the catch after England opener Burns, who made 53, fended Pat Cummins’ short delivery off his hip.

Hazlewood back with a bang

Josh Hazlewood celebrates taking the wicket of Joe Root (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Australian paceman was left out of the opening Test at Edgbaston. But, after being selected in place of the rested James Pattinson, his recall proved detrimental to the hosts’ bid to level the series. Hazlewood trapped Roy lbw with just his third ball of the day and followed that up with three successive maidens and the dismissal of Joe Root. After also removing Joe Denly, he finished with figures of three for 58 from 22 overs, including six maidens.

Improvement from umpires

The PCB congratulates Aleem Dar on leveling the record for umpiring the most Tests. ?? pic.twitter.com/25HuERbL8W — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 15, 2019

In the Edgbaston match, umpire Joel Wilson tied the Test record for the most decisions overturned by the Decision Review System (eight). The officials fared far better on Thursday. On-field duo Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffaney, with Wilson assisting them as the TV umpire, had no decisions overturned. Dar, from Pakistan, also equalled Steve Bucknor’s record for umpiring the most Tests (128).

Weather watch

Prolonged downpours turned Wednesday’s opening day into a complete washout. There were no such problems on Thursday as play continued uninterrupted in north west London, with the spectators bathed in sunshine for much of the day. Friday’s Met Office forecast is not as promising, however. Cloudy conditions in the morning are expected to make way for light rain in the afternoon, followed by heavy downpours from 4pm.

What’s next?

August 16: England v Australia, day three of the second Ashes Test, Lord’s.