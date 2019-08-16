Andy Murray to face brother Jamie in Cincinnati Masters doubles

Andy Murray will face brother Jamie in the men’s doubles quarter-final at the Cincinnati Masters.

Andy and partner Feliciano Lopez beat Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock 2-6 6-3 10-7 to reach the last eight, after Jamie and Neal Skupski beat French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3 6-3.

In the singles, Roger Federer suffered a shock loss to Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev in the third round.

Rublev, the world number 70, broke Federer three times as he powered to a stunning 6-3 6-4 win in 62 minutes.

The defeat was a blow to 20-time major champion Federer’s US Open preparations.

Rublev will now play compatriot Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals after the biggest win of his career.

World number three Federer said on www.atp.com: “He was super clean – defence, offence, serving well. Didn’t give me anything. He was everywhere.

“So it was tough for me, but an excellent match by him. I was impressed.”

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic beat Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets, 6-3 6-4. Djokovic will next play Lucas Pouille in the quarter-final.