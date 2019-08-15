Advertising
In Pictures: Lord’s turns red in aid of Ruth Strauss Foundation
Day two of the second Ashes Test has been given over to the Ruth Strauss Foundation.
The second Ashes Test has turned red in honour of former England captain Andrew Strauss’ late wife Ruth.
Day two of the second Test has been given over to the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which was set up following her death from a rare form of lung cancer in December.
Players, pundits and the paying public have been encouraged to wear something red to show their support and here are some of the best images from Thursday morning:
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.