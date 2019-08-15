In Pictures: Lord’s turns red in aid of Ruth Strauss Foundation

The second Ashes Test has turned red in honour of former England captain Andrew Strauss’ late wife Ruth.

Day two of the second Test has been given over to the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which was set up following her death from a rare form of lung cancer in December.

Players, pundits and the paying public have been encouraged to wear something red to show their support and here are some of the best images from Thursday morning:

MCC members queue up outside Lord’s ahead of the second day of the second Ashes Test (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hats off to this spectator who was at Lord’s early on Thursday morning (Mike Egerton/PA)

Red trousers were the order of the day (Mike Egerton/PA)

Collections take place outside the ground (Mike Egerton/PA)

Australia’s Tim Paine, left, wearing the red cap which will be worn on day two (Steven Paston/PA)