Saunders targeting Golovkin and Alvarez after Matchroom move

WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has his sights set on Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez after linking up with Eddie Hearn.

Saunders, unbeaten in his 28 professional contests, parted amicably with long-term promoter Frank Warren in early August and has joined Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable.

The 29-year-old, champion at 168lb, is willing to drop back down to middleweight, where he previously held the WBO title from 2015 to 2018, in order to secure bouts with Golovkin and Alvarez.

“I can fluctuate between the two weights, 160lb and 168lb,” said Saunders.

“I know I’m the best at both. Bring them to me and I’ll show you how to beat them.

“With Golovkin, It’s one of those… if I can’t beat a 37-year-old man, and I’m 29 and in my prime, then I’m not as good as I thought I was. I’m very confident of beating Golovkin.

“I’ll fight Golovkin at whatever weight he wants, that’s a fight I would absolutely love, so I could show people around the world how easily I could out-box him.

“Canelo is a brilliant fighter, but I wouldn’t be sitting here if I didn’t believe I could win.

“I am going into these fights knowing and believing in what I can do. He’s the big name in the sport I’m there to take him. I’m on the right path.”

Billy Joe Saunders won the WBO World super-middleweight title against Shefat Isufi (Paul Harding/PA)

Hearn has a few other names up his sleeve, such as a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr – branded a “world-class bum” by Saunders – or fights with Danny Jacobs, Demetrius Andrade or WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith.

“I think Callum’s a great fighter,” added Saunders. “A good puncher, a good boxer, he has all the attributes to be a world champion.

“But I know that if you put me in the ring with someone the same level, or the level above, and I rise and rise and rise. That’s why I want these big fights.

“Callum would be favourite going into the fight. I’ve a lot of respect for Callum but I genuinely believe I’ve got the beating of him and any other super-middleweight.”

Saunders’ first fight under Matchroom will be announced next week and will take place towards the end of October or the beginning of November.

“Everyone in boxing knows how good Billy is and now he is going to get the chance to prove it against the elite,” said Hearn.

“When you look at the fighters we work with across our platforms, this was an obvious link up.

“Fighters need to be motivated with regular dates and solid deliverable plans – now Billy finally has that you will see him shine on both sides of the Atlantic.”