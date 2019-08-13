Root excited by impact ‘very confident’ Archer could make in Ashes series

Joe Root has no problem unleashing Jofra Archer on Australia as England hope to level the Ashes series during the second Test at Lord’s.

The 24-year-old paceman was named in a 12-man England squad alongside spinner Jack Leach and looks certain to make his Test debut on Wednesday.

And captain Root is excited to see what Archer can bring to red-ball cricket after starring during the victorious World Cup campaign.

Jofra Archer looks certain to make his England Test debut at Lord’s (Tess Derry/PA)

Root told a press conference: “He is certainly very confident and that’s great to see in a young guy, as he should be after the World Cup.

“And, as he made very clear, it’s his preferred format so again I’m very excited to see at the start of his journey.

“If anything, it will motivate him and when he gets the chance he will be desperate to prove to everyone how good he is. That’s what you want and he won’t shy away from the challenge.”

Root was full of praise for left-arm seamer Sam Curran, who could also line-up at Lord’s after Moeen Ali was dropped.

Sam Curran could come back into the England fold for the second Test at Lord’s (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Root added: “Sam is a brilliant talent and can change the game with bat and ball.

“His record is fantastic and has had a huge impact in most of the games he has played and is a promising young talent who I’m sure will play a huge amount of Test cricket.”

Shortly before the press conference started, Moeen’s county Worcestershire announced the all-rounder would take a short break from cricket following a demanding schedule in recent months.

Root said: “It is not the last time we have seen him. Mo is a fine cricketer.”