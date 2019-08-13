Murray returns to winning ways with doubles victory in Cincinnati

Andy Murray got back to winning ways with a first-round doubles victory at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

After his singles defeat to Richard Gasquet, Murray was reunited with his Queens doubles-winning partner Feliciano Lopez and the pair recorded a 3-6 6-3 10-3 victory over number four seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Haria Tecau.

Murray had understandably shown signs of ring rust against Gasquet on Monday, the game marking his return to singles action after a seven-month absence.

But the Scot, who is attempting to revive his career after hip surgery, was fully focused as he and Lopez fought back from a set down and progress on the tie-break.

Feliciano Lopez (left) and Andy Murray (right) rekindled their winning Queen’s double partnership in Cincinatti (Steve Paston/PA)

Murray and Lopez paid the penalty for not taking advantage of three break points at 3-3 in the first set.

Rojer and Tecau fought back to win that game and then broke in the eighth game before closing out the set in 32 minutes.

Tecau’s serve was broken as Murray and Lopez raced into a 3-1 second-set lead before the Spaniard lost his own serve.

Dutchman Rojer was then broken and Lopez held his serve this time and level the scores.

The tie-break was a one-sided affair as Murray and Lopez eased away to book their place in the second round against American pair Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock.