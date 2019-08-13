Eliaquim Mangala’s Man City spell comes to an end with Valencia move

Centre-back Eliaquim Mangala has joined Valencia from Manchester City on a two-year deal, the LaLiga side have announced.

The 28-year-old joined City in 2014 from Porto for £32million and made 79 appearances.

Valencia said in a statement on their club website: “Valencia CF have reached an agreement with Eliaquim Mangala.

“The French defender signed his contract on Tuesday to join the club through to June 30th 2021.”

Mangala spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Valencia before he returned to Manchester the following season and was part of the squad that won the Premier League title.

A loan spell at Everton ended after just two games following a knee ligament injury in 2018.