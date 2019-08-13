Menu

Advertising

Eliaquim Mangala’s Man City spell comes to an end with Valencia move

UK & international sports | Published:

The 28-year-old made 79 appearances following his £32million move in 2014.

Manchester City v Bristol City – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – Etihad Stadium

Centre-back Eliaquim Mangala has joined Valencia from Manchester City on a two-year deal, the LaLiga side have announced.

The 28-year-old joined City in 2014 from Porto for £32million and made 79 appearances.

Valencia said in a statement on their club website: “Valencia CF have reached an agreement with Eliaquim Mangala.

“The French defender signed his contract on Tuesday to join the club through to June 30th 2021.”

Mangala spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Valencia before he returned to Manchester the following season and was part of the squad that won the Premier League title.

A loan spell at Everton ended after just two games following a knee ligament injury in 2018.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News