The sporting weekend in pictures

The Premier League season got under way as reigning champions Manchester City target a third successive title under Pep Guardiola.

Champions League winners Liverpool kicked off the campaign on Friday evening against newly-promoted Norwich, but the biggest talking point of the weekend was the addition of the Video Assistant Referee system in England’s top flight.

Here, PA looks at the best sporting images from an action-packed weekend.

Mohamed Salah, centre, was among the goals as Liverpool began the season with a 4-1 win against Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA)

Celtic came from behind to record a comfortable 5-2 victory at Motherwell (Jane Barlow/PA)

VAR was used for the first time in the Premier League when it disallowed a Gabriel Jesus goal for Manchester City at West Ham (Adam Davy

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick for City as they won 5-0 at the London Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

Ireland were 29-10 winners aganst Italy (Donall Farmer/PA)

Billy Sharp celebrates with the Sheffield United fans after scoring a late equaliser at Bournemouth (Mark Kerton/PA)

Ashley Barnes scored twice as Burnley eased past Southampton in a 3-0 win at Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wilfried Zaha was on the bench for Crystal Palace after a failed deadline-day move to opponents Everton (Nigel French/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter celebrated a 3-0 victory in his first Premier League match in charge at Watford (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane, centre, scored a late double to help Tottenham to a 3-1 win at home to Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)

Great Britain’s James Cooke won gold at the 2019 Modern Pentathlon European Championships (Jacob King/PA)

South Korea’s Mi Jung Hur claimed her third LPGA Tour title at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open (Kenny Smith/PA)

Wolves surround referee Andre Marriner at the end of the match after VAR ruled out a goal against Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)

Arsenal won 1-0 thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike at a rain-drenched St James’ Park on Sunday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England defeated Wales 33-19 in a pre-World Cup warm-up at Twickenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Jermain Defoe scored a hat-trick as Rangers eased to a 6-1 triumph over 10-man Hibernian (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Manchester United inflicted Frank Lampard’s heaviest defeat as a manager with a 4-0 win against Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)