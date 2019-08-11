Worcestershire suffer second Blast washout

Worcestershire’s Vitality Blast encounter with Northamptonshire was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Play had been scheduled to finally get underway at New Road at 5pm in an eight-overs-a-side game.

It followed several inspections by umpires Rob Bailey and Martin Saggers after heavy rain in the morning and early afternoon – but a torrential downpour at 4.20pm ended hopes of any play.

Both sides collected one point apiece with Worcestershire remaining in third spot. The Rapids are level on points with second placed Notts Outlaws but have a game in hand.

It is Worcestershire’s second home Blast wash-out of the campaign after the derby match with Birmingham Bears suffered the same fate.