Adam Hose leads Birmingham Bears to Vitality Blast victory against Lancashire

Birmingham Bears boosted their Vitality Blast quarter-final hopes as Adam Hose led them to a 15-run win over North Group leaders Lancashire at Edgbaston.

Hose slammed 65 off 34 balls, with seven sixes and one four, and put on 65 with Dom Sibley (51) as the Bears set their opponents 180 to win.

Glenn Maxwell was up to the challenge, with 79 from 39 balls including eight fours and four sixes, but found little support outside of Keaton Jennings’ pedestrian 35 as the Lightning came up short.

Dawid Malan’s unbeaten 91 took Middlesex second in the South Group thanks to a nine-run win over Gloucestershire on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Chasing 169 after Miles Hammond’s 42 and Steven Finn’s three for 18, Middlesex were 156 for three with 11 balls remaining when rain stopped play at Radlett. The game never resumed but Malan’s 59-ball onslaught, which featured seven fours and four sixes, had Middlesex ahead of the DLS par score of 148.

Winless Glamorgan lost by seven wickets to Surrey, who chased down 153 with an over to spare as opener Mark Stoneman top-scored with 53.

Derbyshire hammered Yorkshire by 55 runs to aid their qualification bid in a tight North Group.

Wayne Madsen top-scored with 66 from 37 balls and Leus De Plooy hit 51 off 23 in Derbyshire’s 207 for five and Logan Van Beek took four for 17 as Yorkshire were bowled out with almost three overs remaining.

Worcestershire’s clash with Northamptonshire and Durham against Nottinghamshire were both rained off without a ball bowled.