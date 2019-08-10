Slade, Underhill and McConnochie ruled out of England’s clash with Wales

England’s opening World Cup warm-up Test against Wales has been hit by a trio of withdrawals on the eve of the Twickenham showdown.

Centre Henry Slade, flanker Sam Underhill and wing Ruaridh McConnochie have been ruled out by respective knee, toe and hip injuries.

Slade’s place at 13 goes to Jonathan Joseph, Joe Cokanasiga comes in for McConnochie and Lewis Ludlum plugs the hole in the back row, where Tom Curry switches to openside.

Meanwhile, Eddie Jones has refused to confirm that a scuffle took place between Mike Brown and Ben Te’o last week – despite the Rugby Football Union admitting an incident did happen in Treviso.

Brown and Te’o are reported to have been involved in a fracas during a social event at England’s heat and humidity training camp and the RFU has since stated that there was an “altercation”.

But when questioned, Jones said: “No I’m not able to confirm that. I’m not able to confirm. I think I’ve answered the question.”