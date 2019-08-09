Grant in line for Argyle bow

Defender Josh Grant is set to make his Plymouth debut in their League Two clash with Colchester after completing a half-season loan move from Chelsea.

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has no new injury concerns as he prepares for his first home game in charge after last week’s convincing opening win at Crewe.

Striker Calum Dyson is still ruled by an ankle injury he picked up last season while Will Aimson is battling a pelvic problem.

Argyle expect a Home Park crowd in excess of 10,000 as they look to maintain their impressive start to the season.

Colchester defender Ryan Jackson is available again after he missed the Us’ opening draw against Port Vale last week with a stomach injury.

Jackson’s return gives a selection dilemma to boss John McGreal, who has been impressed by the performances of full-backs Kane Vincent-Young and Cohen Bramall.

Meanwhile former Plymouth striker Paris Cowan-Hall will not be fit to face his former club.

Cowan-Hall is still struggling with an Achilles injury which ruled him out of the game against Vale, and which he has been advised to rest.