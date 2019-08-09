Former Wasp Wade enjoys dream debut for the Buffalo Bills

Former England rugby union player Christian Wade scored a 65-yard touchdown on his debut for the Buffalo Bills.

The 28-year-old, who quit Premiership side Wasps last October to forge a career in the NFL, made an instant impact in the Bills’ 24-16 pre-season win over the Indianapolis Colts.

With just over nine minutes remaining Wade cut right through a gaping hole in the Colts defence and sprinted unhindered to the end zone.

In his first football game ever. On his first NFL touch. Former England rugby superstar Christian Wade just scored a 65-yard TD!!!@ChristianWade3 #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/4You01TFXz — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2019

“I knew where I was going even before the ball came because they overloaded one side,” he told ESPN.

“Then as soon as I got the ball I was off to the races. I was looking up at the screen to see if any of the linebackers or anyone was coming up behind me.”

Wade, who toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2013, was allocated to the Bills as a running back as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Programme.

The NFL season starts on September 5.