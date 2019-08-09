Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne lands Hundred coaching role

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne will coach the Lord’s-based London team in next year’s Hundred.

The 49-year-old, who took 708 Test wickets, has previous coaching experience with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Warne becomes the third Australian coach to be announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board for the Hundred, following the appointments of Andrew McDonald and Simon Katich.

Warne said: “I’m very proud and very honoured to be asked to be the head coach of the Hundred team based at Lord’s.

“The opportunity to coach in a brand-new tournament and work with modern-day players is something that I will really enjoy and I am looking forward to the challenge.

“This tournament will unearth some heroes and hopefully some future World Cup stars for England and other countries.

Shane Warne, right, has previous coaching experience in the IPL (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I love the concept of the Hundred and it has grabbed my attention in the same way the IPL did.

“We built a team from scratch with a diverse range of players from different backgrounds and ages and I can’t wait to build the same mix of players to entertain the fans who come down to Lord’s for the Hundred.”

Former Australia Women’s coach Lisa Keightley will coach the women’s Lord’s-based London team.