Villa boss thrilled as McGinn signs long-term deal

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has praised John McGinn after the midfielder penned a new deal.

The 23-year-old signed a fresh five-year contract on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener at Tottenham.

McGinn scored and was man of the match in May’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory over Derby which ended Villa’s three-year top-flight exile.

Smith said: “He has been very important for the club over the last season, integral to us getting promoted last season.

“He won Player of the Year, Supporters’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year. He merited that contract and we want to keep the best players at Aston Villa.

“He is one of them, along with Jack Grealish who has a long-term contract.

“John, I feel, we can develop further and he is really looking forward to the season. He has earned it.”

McGinn scored seven goals in all competitions and made 44 appearances after signing from Hibs for £2.75million.

Advertising

He added: “I have loved every minute of my time at Aston Villa and I am delighted to commit myself to the club for the long term.”

Smith confirmed their £130million spending spree was over and is happy with his forward line after the £22million club-record signing of Wesley from Club Brugge.

He said: “Yeah, we brought Wesley in, we have (Jonathan) Kodjia and (Keinan) Davis and Jota, Trezzy (Trezeguet) and (Anwar) El Ghazi, the way we played there are goals all over the pitch.

“There are a number of players who can score goals. We also have January to go and use funds if we need it.”

Ahead of the trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, club captain James Chester is out with a hamstring problem.

Summer buy from Manchester City Douglas Luiz is available after earning a work permit while Wesley, Matt Targett, Jota, Ezri Konsa and Trezeguet could all make their debuts.