Tierney smashes record fee for Scotland international
The Celtic defender has joined Arsenal for £25million.
Kieran Tierney has smashed the record fee for a Scotland international with his £25million move from Celtic to Arsenal.
Here, PA looks at the top six reported fees involving Scottish players.
Kieran Tierney, Celtic to Arsenal, £25million
The 22-year-old has won five Scottish league titles since breaking into the Hoops line-up but is now heading south after the Gunners finally agreed terms having seen two earlier bids rejected.
Oliver McBurnie, Swansea to Sheffield United, £20million
The Scotland striker held the Scottish transfer record for all of six days after completing his move to Bramall Lane last week.
Oliver Burke, RB Leipzig to West Brom, £15million
The former Nottingham Forrest youngster broke the landmark fee for a Scottish player twice in the space of a year. First, his 2016 move from the City Ground to Germany cost Leipzig £13million. They then sold him on for a profit when he joined the Baggies the following summer.
Steven Fletcher, Wolves to Sunderland, £12million
Fletcher became the first Scot to fetch eight figures when he joined the Black Cats in 2012. The deal could have reached as high as £14million had he triggered a number of sell-on clauses but he netted just 23 goals in four seasons on Wearside.
Ross McCormack, Fulham to Aston Villa, £12million
The striker’s 2016 switch from west London to the West Midlands took the total of his transfer tallies to £23.47million but it is unlikely the Villa faithful will see it as money well spent after seeing the ex-Rangers, Cardiff and Leeds poacher net just three times in 24 appearances.
Matt Ritchie, Bournemouth to Newcastle, £12million
The Gosport-born winger dropped down from the Premier League to the Championship when he joined the Magpies in 2016 but he would be back in the top flight a year later as Rafael Benetiz’s men stormed to promotion.
