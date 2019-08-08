Luongo moves to Sheffield Wednesday from QPR

Australia international midfielder Massimo Luongo has completed his move from QPR to Sheffield Wednesday.

Luongo became one of the most popular players at Loftus Road after signing from Swindon in 2015.

The former Tottenham junior, who has moved to Hillsborough for an undisclosed fee, becomes Wednesday’s fifth signing of the summer.

The Owls later announced the arrival of winger Jacob Murphy on a season-long loan from Newcastle.

The 24-year-old, who spent a spell on loan at West Brom last term, should be available for Saturday’s clash with Barnsley.

Wednesday made it a hat-trick of new arrivals with the capture of David Bates on a season-long loan from Hamburg.