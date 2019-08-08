Lukaku heads in to Milan and Carroll back by the Tyne on busy day of transfers

Romelu Lukaku has left Manchester United for Inter Milan in a reported £74million deadline-day deal.

The Premier League club announced the Belgium striker’s departure two years after signing from Everton for £75million.

The 26-year-old scored 42 goals in 96 games for United but had been linked with a move away for most of the summer and he did not feature in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pre-season plans.

The former Chelsea forward, who had also been linked with Juventus, has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A club.

Elsewhere, Andy Carroll completed an emotional move back to boyhood club Newcastle.

The 30-year-old, a free agent following his release by West Ham at the end of last season, scored 31 goals in 80 league appearances for the Magpies before joining Liverpool for £35million in 2011.

Carroll’s career has been hampered by injuries since leaving St James’ Park and the Magpies were thought to have carefully examined his medical records before completing the one-year deal.

We're delighted to confirm that Andy Carroll has returned to Newcastle United and signed an initial one-year deal with the club. More: https://t.co/o2xGV7H8iv #NUFC pic.twitter.com/yYLWjTraU4 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 8, 2019

In other business on Tyneside, new boss Steve Bruce also signed Sweden full-back Emil Krafth from French side Amiens for a fee understood to be in the region of £5million.

Arsenal were set to pull off the surprise signing of David Luiz from Chelsea after agreeing a fee with their London rivals for the Brazilian defender.

Scottish international Kieran Tierney has joined us from @CelticFC on a long-term deal! ??????? #TimeForTierney — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2019

The Gunners also landed highly-rated full-back Kieran Tierney on a long-term deal from Celtic.

Tottenham were also doing business and a season-long loan deal for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was completed, while the highly-rated Ryan Sessegnon moved from Fulham on a six-year deal.

Josh Onomah moved the other way.

Spurs had also been hoping to tie up a deal for Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, but the situation regarding the forward was proving more tricky owing to an issue with his naming rights.

✍️ We are delighted to have signed Scott Carson from Derby County on a year-long loan deal. Welcome, Scott! ? ? #mancity pic.twitter.com/XOAbPJqpTP — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 8, 2019

Champions Manchester City signed former England goalkeeper Scott Carson, 33, on a year-long loan from Derby while Brighton secured the services of Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy on a similar season-long deal, with Mooy also signing a new deal with his parent club.

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater moved to Burnley on loan but Everton looked to have failed to sign Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo.

Everton had also been linked with Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.