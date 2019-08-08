Live: Transfer deadline day

Inter Milan have announced the signing of striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

Arsenal complete deal to sign Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

David Luiz trained separately from Chelsea's first team on Wednesday, with Arsenal understood to be pushing to sign the Brazil defender.

Tottenham are closing in on moves for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon. Spurs are also hoping to tie up a deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

>

Transfer deadline day is again upon us and we will be on top of the biggest moves in English football throughout the day.

>

1655: Andy Carroll’s return to Newcastle on a free transfer has also now been confirmed. No official word on contract length yet, but it’s reported to be a one-year deal.

Advertising

Carroll left St James’ Park for Liverpool in a £35m deal in 2011.

>

Advertising

1650: One of the big deals we were waiting for has just been announced.

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Celtic’s Kieran Tierney. We’ll bring you more information as we get it.

>

1645: Cardiff have completed the signing of Isaac Vassell from Birmingham, subject to international clearance.

Forward Vassell heads to south Wales on a three-year contract.

“It feels like the right step to further my career,” he told Cardiff City TV.

“I want to show everyone what I’m about: pace, power and getting goals. Hopefully, I can make that happen.”

Isaac Vassell has joined Cardiff (Nigel French/PA)

1640: Manchester United’s statement announcing the departure of Lukaku totals only four paragraphs. Here it is, in full:

“Manchester United can confirm Romelu Lukaku has completed a move to Inter Milan.

“The Belgium international striker joined the Reds in the summer of 2017 from Premier League club Everton.

“Overall, he netted 42 goals from 96 games, and 77 of those came as a starter.

“Everybody would like to thank Romelu for his efforts at the club and pass on our best wishes for the future.”

>

1635: Hot on the heels of the announcement that Hull had signed Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, the Tigers have made another acquisition.

Everton centre-back Matthew Pennington has arrived on a season-long loan, having spent the past two seasons with Leeds and Ipswich respectively.

“I’m really pleased to be here and I’m feeling fit and ready to go,” Pennington told the club’s official website.

1630: Only 30 minutes of the summer transfer window to go and we are still waiting on some big deals to go through. It could be a frantic finish!

David Luiz is in talks with Arsenal (UEFA handout/PA)

1620: News of an exit at Villa Park…

#AVFC & Birkir Bjarnason have today mutually agreed to the termination of his contract with the Club. The Icelandic international made 54 appearances & scored six goals after joining from FC Basel in January 2017. The Club would like to wish BB the best of luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/0ur19CPjRD — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 8, 2019

>

1615: Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah will spend the season on loan at Leeds, the Championship club have announced.

The 20-year-old made nine senior appearances in all competitions for the Gunners last season and is an England youth international.

Nketiah is Leeds’ sixth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Jack Clarke, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison, Illan Meslier and Ben White.

Eddie Nketiah in action for Arsenal (Paul Harding/PA)

Elsewhere in the second tier, Hull have signed Wigan midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract, with the option for a further 12 months.

Lopes previously worked with Hull boss Grant McCann at Peterborough.

1605: Now for more on that Lukaku move.

Inter have finally struck a deal that PA understands could reach 80 million euros (£73.75million) and includes a sell-on clause.

The Belgium international has signed a five-year contract in Milan.

“Inter were the only club I wanted,” Lukaku told the club’s website. “I’m here to bring the Nerazzurri back to the top.”

Romelu Lukaku has joined Inter Milan (Martin Rickett/PA)

1600: One deal that will not be going through is Wilfried Zaha’s rumoured move to Everton.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Roy Hodgson has confirmed that the attacker will be staying at Selhurst Park.

Wilfried Zaha will not be joining Everton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

>

1550: Now for a big one!

Inter Milan have announced the signing of striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

We’ll bring you more on this as we get it.

>

1545: The deals keep on coming!

Brighton have secured the signing of Aaron Mooy on loan from Huddersfield for the 2019-20 season.

“He’s been a talisman for Huddersfield in recent seasons with his performances on the field and he’s proved to be an excellent professional both on and off the pitch,” said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

“I’m looking forward to working with him, and he is another good addition to our squad ahead of the new season.”

Aaron Mooy featured for Huddersfield against Derby on Monday (Martin Rickett/PA)

>

1540: Tom Pearce has signed a three-year contract at Wigan after the club agreed an undisclosed fee with Leeds for his services.

England Under-21 international Pearce spent last season on loan at Scunthorpe.

>

1535: Watford have signed Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr for a club-record fee.

The 21-year-old Senegal international has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road.

Sarr made 77 appearances over two years at Roazhon Park, scoring 18 goals.

1525: Swansea have been keen to offload Andre Ayew, but manager Steve Cooper told a press conference today that it is “possible” the Ghana international could now remain in south Wales.

Derby are among the clubs who have been linked with Ayew, although Cooper says he is due to join up with the Swansea squad on Sunday, having been granted additional leave following the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce.

Andre Ayew in action for Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)

>

1520: West Brom have announced the signing of striker Charlie Austin from Southampton for an undisclosed fee.

Austin, who has signed a two-year contract, has scored 70 goals in 132 Championship matches over the course of his career.

>

1515: Andy Carroll is reported to have arrived at St James’ Park for talks about rejoining former club Newcastle.

Andy Carroll is a free agent after leaving West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

1510: Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has been spotted near Arsenal’s training ground ahead of a long-anticipated move to the north London club.

Gunners fan Paul Moody posted a picture of himself with the full-back after meeting him at a hotel close to London Colney in Hertfordshire this afternoon.

Moody told PA: “He signed a shirt for me and all he said was I can’t have a photo with the Arsenal shirt in it as it’s not been announced yet.”

It’s done boys! Welcome to The Arsenal Kieran pic.twitter.com/YZSNVypfQS — P A U L (@PaulMoody21) August 8, 2019

>

1500: Aberdeen have announced the arrival of defender Zak Vyner on a season-long loan from Bristol City.

Vyner spent last season on loan at Rotherham.

1450: Earlier today, we brought you news of a new five-year contract for John McGinn at Aston Villa. Here’s what manager Dean Smith had to say on the matter at his press conference.

"We want to keep the best players at Aston Villa" The boss discusses @JMcGinn7's new five-year contract ? https://t.co/mn8M8dZDLK#AVFC pic.twitter.com/hSS7gPv3a9 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 8, 2019

>

1435: Stoke have completed the signing of Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on a season-long loan.

The United States international spent last season at Championship rivals Swansea, making 33 appearances.

“Cameron’s arrival strengthens our central defensive resources, which is something we made a priority after Ryan Shawcross suffered his unfortunate injury,” manager Nathan Jones told the club’s official website.

Cameron Carter-Vickers in action for Swansea against Derby (Simon Galloway/PA)

1425: Here’s a move few will have predicted before today. Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson could be a Manchester City player by the time the window closes.

— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 8, 2019

>

1415: Confirmation of a move we teed up earlier, as Grady Diangana joins West Brom on a season-long loan from West Ham.

Diangana signed his first professional contract while Baggies boss Slaven Bilic was in charge of the Hammers.

We're delighted to announce the signing of Grady Diangana on a season-long loan from @WestHamUtd ✍?#DeadlineDay | #WBA pic.twitter.com/4rz6d9uBIk — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 8, 2019

1405: News of possible transfer activity at Burnley, where Danny Drinkwater could arrive from Chelsea. Nahki Wells, meanwhile, has been linked with a host of Championship clubs. Both deals, if they happen, are expected to be loans.

Manager Sean Dyche says Danny Drinkwater arrival a ‘maybe’. Agreement has to be reached with all parties. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 8, 2019

Departure of Nahki Wells also possible but nothing confirmed. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 8, 2019

1350: Portugal international Joao Cancelo, who joined Manchester City on Wednesday, is delighted to have joined the Premier League champions.

More from Cancelo: “I love the Manchester City project. I took the risk to join Manchester City.” #MCFC — David Charlesworth (@charlie_4444) August 8, 2019

>

1345: Newcastle are looking into the possibility of bringing Andy Carroll back to his home town club, PA understands.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after being released by West Ham at the end of last season, but has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and it is understood that the Magpies are examining his medical records closely as they weigh up their options.

Carroll underwent ankle surgery in February and has not played since, and his acquisition even on a short-term deal would represent something of a gamble.

Andy Carroll could return to Newcastle eight years after leaving the club (John Giles/PA)

1340: Brighton boss Graham Potter is eyeing one last move before the 5pm deadline.

Brighton boss Graham Potter says Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy is a player he likes and hopes a deal will be finalised today. Does not expect any more incomings or anyone to leave #bhafc pic.twitter.com/Zw9hEedGTs — Ed Elliot (@EdwardJElliot) August 8, 2019

>

1335: There will be a departure from West Ham, though, with young winger Grady Diangana joining West Brom on loan.

PA understands Diangana will move to the Championship club, managed by former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic, on a season-long deal.

West Ham forward Grady Diangana, right, is set to join former boss Slaven Bilic at West Brom (Steven Paston/PA)

1325: Norwich head coach Daniel Farke also believes his squad is complete, with his side opening the Premier League campaign at Liverpool on Friday evening.

? DF: We don't expect any further incomings today. #ncfc — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 8, 2019

1315: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted there will be no more arrivals coming in at Anfield.

Klopp says it’s “not really likely” Liverpool will make any further deals. “Our transfer window was about checking options. There was not the right option for us. We don’t sign people just to sign somebody.” #LFC pic.twitter.com/Z83wKIFHLq — Ian Parker (@iparkysport) August 8, 2019

1310: Manuel Pellegrini says West Ham’s transfer business is complete following the signing of Swiss striker Albian Ajeti.

He said: “I’m happy because we have completed the squad in the way we wanted.

“We have two players in each position and the best way is to have competition. We have done what we needed.”

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is content with his squad ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester City (Victoria Jones/PA)

1300: Impending transfer news at Arsenal? Fans are waiting patiently outside the club’s training ground.

A few fans waiting outside Arsenal’s training ground on #TransferDeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/i1LFEw9c84 — Sonia Twigg (@twiggsonia) August 8, 2019

1230: Romelu Lukaku has been pictured arriving in Milan, reportedly for medical tests ahead of a proposed transfer to Inter.

Earlier, footage posted on social media showed the Manchester United striker waving to cheering fans who had gathered through the night to greet him at the city’s Malpensa airport.

Entusiasmo alle stelle all'aeroporto per l'arrivo di @RomeluLukaku9! Tifosi interisti sempre più numerosi e rumorosi (via @eglevicious23) ???⚫ pic.twitter.com/xs07rT5fqJ — FcInterNews.it (@FcInterNewsit) August 7, 2019

1225: Aston Villa are not expected to add to their squad on deadline day.

Not expecting anything incoming at #avfc in the last few hours of the window. All quiet. Seeing Dean Smith later this afternoon. — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) August 8, 2019

1150: Huge news from Turkey as Antalyaspor land a global superstar.

1140: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is hoping to add to his squad before the transfer deadline at 5pm.

Wilder, who has already signed eight players since the Blades won promotion to the Premier League and has broken the club’s transfer record four times this summer, is trying to get a central midfielder on loan.

He said: “If we can do that I’ll be delighted with what we’ve done so far, in terms of what I was given at the back end of last season and how we have gone about it in structure, the age and the ambition and desire of the players we have brought in.”

The Blades boss also thinks there could be some departures from Bramall Lane today.

Wilder added: “There’s a couple of bits of interest in Mark Duffy and Leon Clarke, who are established Championship players, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they went by the close of play.”

Chris Wilder is preparing for Sheffield United’s Premier League opener at Bournemouth on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)

>

1130: Brighton have completed the signing of French defender Romaric Yapi from Paris St Germain for an undisclosed fee.

The versatile 19-year-old has signed a one-year deal at the Amex Stadium, with Albion holding the option for a second.

Yapi will initially link up with the Premier League club’s under-23 squad.

Seagulls under-23 boss Simon Rusk said in a club statement: “He is a versatile player and is comfortable at right-back, on the right wing or as a wing-back.

“He is a talented player who has great potential, and I look forward to working with him.”

>

1110: This is where PA’s Chief Football Writer is based for the day.

>

1100: Newcastle have made their fourth signing of the summer.

Sweden international defender Emil Krafth has joined from Ligue 1 side Amiens on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The right-back told NUFC TV: “It feels really good. It’s been a busy couple of days, but finally I’m here. I’m very happy to sign for Newcastle and I can’t wait to start training with the guys.

“When a Premier League team wants to sign you, of course you are happy. I know Newcastle is a big club, so I’m very happy to sign here and to be here right now.

“It’s a good moment in my career to take a step forward. The plans Newcastle had for me, I felt like they was fitting me perfectly, so that was why I chose Newcastle.”

1055: Rangers are poised to sign Manchester City winger Brandon Barker, PA understands.

The 22-year-old former Hibernian loanee is on his way to Glasgow to complete his free transfer switch.

>

1049: Double swoop for Charlton and both players are from Championship rivals West Brom.

Central midfielder Sam Field and forward Jonathan Leko have swapped the Hawthorns for the Valley on season-long loans.

>

1035: Tottenham are closing in on deals for Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon while also hoping to tie up a deal for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.

Real Betis attacker Lo Celso and Fulham’s Sessegnon are understood to be having medicals on Thursday morning ahead of their respective transfers.

Dybala’s protracted move from the Serie A side is proving more tricky, owing to an issue with the player’s naming rights, and that will be a deal that could push the 5pm deadline.

>

1030: It has been a busy hour in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Australia international midfielder Massimo Luongo from QPR, while Brentford have landed Arsenal academy graduate Dominic Thompson on a three-year deal.

Bristol City have signed Bologna midfielder Adam Nagy on a three-year contract.

1015: Contract news at Villa Park too, which will please Aston Villa fans.

John McGinn has signed a fresh five-year contract for the newly-promoted Premier League outfit.

The Scotland international was voted player of the season by Villa fans and his fellow players after playing a key role in the club’s promotion to the top flight.

The 23-year-old said: “I have loved every minute of my time at Aston Villa and I am delighted to commit myself to the club for the long term.”

We are delighted to announce that John McGinn has signed a new five-year contract with the Club. ✍️ Details ? https://t.co/gkLqa6UnU0 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/Ae8KObbR4c — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 8, 2019

1000: Signing at Southampton. But it is not a new player.

Winger Nathan Redmond has signed a new four-year deal at St Mary’s, which will keep him at the Premier League club until 2023.

The 25-year-old scored nine times in 43 appearances in all competitions for Saints last season. He was also named the club’s player of the season for 2018-19.

“I’m really happy to have signed, and I’m just wanting to get the season up and going now,” Redmond said in a club statement.

>

0933: Leeds have signed France Under-20 goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a season-long loan from Ligue 2 side Lorient.

The 19-year-old has also won international caps at under-18 and under-19 level.

Meslier could be included in the Leeds squad for Saturday’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest, subject to international clearance.

>

Looks like Charlie Austin's time at #SaintsFC will come to an end today. Move to #WBA edging closer — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 8, 2019

>

0900: West Ham have completed the signing of FC Basel striker Albian Ajeti for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old Switzerland international moves to the Hammers on an initial four-year contract, with an option to extend for a further two seasons.

Ajeti said on West Ham’s official website: “I’m very excited to be here. It is a pleasure for me to be here, at this big club.

“Once I felt West Ham’s interest, I didn’t have to think twice about signing for such a big, traditional club in the Premier League. This is a big day for me and my family.”

0837: The deal for Romelu Lukaku to join Inter Milan is understood to include a sell-on clause.

Romelu Lukaku deal also includes a sell-on clause #MUFC #Inter — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 8, 2019

0710: Some early news regarding Lukaku just in as we understand Manchester United have agreed an 80million euro (£73.7m) fee with Inter for the Belgium forward.

It is understood Inter have increased their bid after having a 60 million euros (£54m) offer rejected last month.

On Wednesday evening Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello posted a picture on Instagram of himself and the striker, accompanied by the words: “Ready to take off …. direction Milano.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender David Luiz trained separately from the first team on Wednesday, with Arsenal understood to be pushing to sign the Brazil international.

The 32-year-old signed a new two-year contract in May, with Chelsea straying from their standard practice of handing one-year extensions to players aged 30 or older.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is expected to push to lure Luiz away from Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts.

>

Ahead of the 5pm close of the English transfer window, Tottenham were prominent amid the talk about other potential deals.

Spurs were being linked with Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon, Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, as well as Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

North-London rivals Arsenal are also reported to have agreed a fee with Celtic for Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney.

Manchester City completed the signing of the Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus on Wednesday, with Brazil full-back Danilo heading in the other direction.

Cancelo, 25, has signed a six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, while Danilo has agreed a five-year contract in Italy.

While partly a swap involving Danilo, figures released by Juventus indicate that the Italian club have also received 28.6million euros (£26.4m) to complete the deal.

Quite an impressive CV you have here, young man! ? ? #mancity pic.twitter.com/KDLsO2aoHD — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 7, 2019

Deals which also went through on the penultimate day of the transfer window included Everton signing World Cup winner Djibril Sidibe from Monaco on a season-long loan deal and Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa joining Crystal Palace on loan.

Elsewhere, Palace also signed James McCarthy from Everton on a permanent deal, Watford signed former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck on a free transfer and Ibrahim Amadou moved to Norwich from Sevilla on a season-long loan.

Defender Carl Jenkinson joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal on a permanent deal and Nathaniel Phillips moved to Stuttgart on loan after extending his Liverpool contract.