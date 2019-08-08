Menu

Advertising

Knee injury rocks City and Sane

UK & international sports | Published:

Germany international will face a lengthy spell out.

Leroy Sane suffered ACL damage in the Community Shield

Leroy Sane is facing a lengthy lay-off after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage, Manchester City have announced.

The German winger, who limped off in the early stages of Sunday’s Community Shield win over Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, is to undergo surgery in the coming week.

The injury comes after a summer of speculation over the 23-year-old’s future, with Bayern Munich having been heavily linked with the player.

Sane on the field at Wembley
Sane on the field at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)

Sane has been offered a new contract at the Etihad Stadium but has not yet signed. He has two years left on his present deal.

City have not put a timescale on the player’s return but Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy have both had seasons ruined by similar problems in recent years.

A statement from the club read: “Leroy will have surgery in the coming week.

“Manchester City will provide Leroy with all the support and guidance he needs, and everyone connected with the Club wishes him a quick and full recovery.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News