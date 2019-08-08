Brighton sign Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy on season-long loan

Brighton have completed the signing of midfielder Aaron Mooy from Huddersfield on a season-long loan deal.

Australia international Mooy becomes Albion’s fifth major summer signing following the arrivals of defenders Adam Webster and Matt Clarke, winger Leandro Trossard and striker Neal Maupay.

The 28-year-old, who could make his Seagulls debut in Saturday’s Premier League game at Watford, has also agreed a new three-year contract with his parent club which will prevent him leaving West Yorkshire on a free transfer next summer.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: “We are delighted to welcome Aaron to the club. He has played very well over the past two seasons in the Premier League, and will bring a different option and added competition to our midfield.

“He’s been a talisman for Huddersfield in recent seasons with his performances on the field; and he’s proved to be an excellent professional both on and off the pitch.

“I’m looking forward to working with him, and he is another good addition to our squad ahead of the new season.”

After winning promotion from the Sky Bet Championship with Huddersfield in 2017, Mooy scored seven goals in 65 top-flight appearances before the club were relegated in May.

He played the full 90 minutes on Monday as the Terriers’ return to the second tier began with a 2-1 home defeat to Derby.

Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewert told his club’s website: “Aaron was adamant that he wanted to test himself again in the Premier League when Brighton’s interest came in, and we didn’t want an issue where we had a disillusioned player on the pitch in the final year of his contract.

“We had to look after the interests of Huddersfield Town and couldn’t let him leave on a free at the end of the season, so him signing a new contract ahead of his loan move gives the Club and the player possibilities for the future.

“Good luck to him at Brighton this season.”

Brighton have splashed the cash for the second successive summer having spent around £60million, prior to Mooy’s arrival.

Boss Potter, who is preparing for his first Premier League campaign in management after replacing the sacked Chris Hughton at the Amex Stadium, does not expect any further signings.

“No. We’ll be happy with what we have,” replied the former Swansea manager when asked about further additions at a press conference ahead of the game against the Hornets.

“Delighted with the group, they’ve been a real joy to work with throughout pre-season. I think they’ve got better and better. Happy with the guys we’ve added.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Seagulls confirmed the signing of French defender Romaric Yapi from Paris St Germain for an undisclosed fee.

The versatile 19-year-old has signed a one-year deal at the Amex Stadium, with Albion holding the option for a second, and will initially link up with the club’s under-23 squad.