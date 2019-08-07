New arrivals at Crystal Palace hit five with McCarthy and Camarasa signings

Crystal Palace have signed James McCarthy from Everton on a permanent deal – as well as taking Victor Camarasa on a season-long loan from Real Betis.

It takes the number of new arrivals this summer up to five ahead of what is expected to be a busy final day of the transfer window with uncertainty surrounding the future of Wilfried Zaha, who reportedly submitted a transfer request on Wednesday.

The additions of McCarthy and Camarasa were already in the pipeline before the latest development with Zaha.

McCarthy, 28, moves to Selhurst Park with over 370 career appearances under his belt and Palace boss Roy Hodgson said: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to bring James to the club because he’s a player I’ve admired for a very long time.

“He’s a player with a vast amount of Premier League experience, given his six and four years playing for Everton and Wigan respectively, and will be an excellent addition to our midfield.”

Camarasa, 25, will spend the 2019/20 campaign with Hodgson’s side, with Palace then having the option to buy him next summer.

“I’m delighted that we’ve signed Victor and we think he will further improve the quality of our squad,” Palace chairman Steve Parish told the club’s official website.

“He is a talented, exciting player who will offer us creativity in the midfield.”

Camarasa has Premier League experience having spent last season on loan at Cardiff, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 33 matches for the Bluebirds.

After returning to the English top flight, he said: “I am very happy to be here and I’m so excited to start with the group. I think Palace has great players and it is a great club.

“I’m going to work hard to play football and I hope that the fans are excited with my football.”