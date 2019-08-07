Advertising
Paris St Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp returns to Frankfurt on permanent deal
The Germany international spent last season on loan at his former club.
Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has returned to Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent deal from Paris St Germain for an undisclosed fee.
The Germany international spent last season on loan at the Commerzbank-Arena, having left Frankfurt for the French capital in 2015, and has now signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club.
Trapp made a total of 91 appearances for PSG, winning two Ligue 1 titles and a pair of French Cup and League Cup crowns.
“I made it clear in the spring that I’m very happy in Frankfurt and at Eintracht,” the 29-year-old told the German club’s official website.
“My time in Paris was very exciting and successful, and a great experience, but now I’m coming home for good and want to achieve a lot more with Eintracht.”
