Colin Ackermann’s world-record haul leads Leicestershire to victory

Leicestershire spinner Colin Ackermann took a world record seven for 18 in the Vitality Blast clash with Birmingham Bears at Grace Road.

The off-spinner took three wickets in a single over twice as he helped his team to a comfortable 55-run victory.

The Bears lost their last eight wickets for just 20 runs as they were all out for 134.

Harry Swindells and Lewis Hill both scored half-centuries as Leicestershire posted 189 for six to move into fourth place in the North Group.

A commanding display with bat and ball saw Somerset thrash Essex by 114 runs at Chelmsford.

Babar Azam hit his third half-century of the competition as the visitors posted 225 for six. Roelof Van Der Merwe then claimed five for 32 with his off-spin to help bowl the hosts out for 111 in 12.5 overs.

Kent missed the opportunity to move back to the top of the South Group following a five-wicket defeat to Gloucestershire.

GLOS TV ? Man Of The Match Benny Howell speaks to Glos TV about the importance of tonight’s win! ? “We’re getting to the stage of the tournament where we have to win as many games as possible”#GoGlos ?? pic.twitter.com/Gskb4qTZXn — Gloucestershire Cricket? (@Gloscricket) August 7, 2019

Captain Daniel Bell-Drummond (62) accounted for almost half of the Spitfires’ 125 for eight and the hosts reached the target with seven balls to spare as Jack Taylor and Benny Howell guided them home with an unbroken 35-run stand from 22 deliveries.

Rob Keogh was the unlikely hero with the ball for Northamptonshire as the Steelbacks defended 145 for six to beat Durham by 21 runs.

Keogh took a career-best three for 30 as Durham could only make 124 for eight in reply at Wantage Road.