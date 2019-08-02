Burns revels in maiden Test ton

Rory Burns reflected on an “awesome” experience after compiling his maiden Test century in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The Surrey batsman rebuffed the Australia attack for an entire day to hand England the advantage on day two.

He made an unbeaten 125 to help England to 267 for four, just 17 behind the tourists, and afterwards he said: “It was a little bit different to the Ireland Test last week. It was awesome, a really good experience.

“There’s been lots of hard work from a lot of people, coaches, parents… that was for them really.

Rory Burns scored an unbeaten 125 on day two of the first Test (PA)

“It’s quite a slow pitch. It was difficult at times but wait long enough and you can get some in your area.”

Burns, who scored just six in each innings against Ireland, continued: “I was just trying to get the rhythm and feeling back. Sometimes it just takes two hours at the crease to get you going.

“I struggled at Lord’s and I’ve tried to find a rhythm where I’m more balanced and central.”

Asked for his assessment of how the match is balanced, the Surrey batsman added on Sky Sports: “They’ve still got a newish ball and we’re still behind.”