Barmy Army admiration for ‘Sir Ben Stokes’ is plane to see

UK & international sports

The supporters club paid for a banner to be flown over Edgbaston hailing the England all-rounder.

A small aeroplane flies over Edgbaston with a banner reading 'Arise Sir Ben Stokes – Barmy Army'

A plane flew over Edgbaston on the second morning of the Ashes trailing a banner that read ‘Arise Sir Ben Stokes’.

Supporters club the Barmy Army nominated day two of the first Specsavers Test as ‘Ben Stokes day’ in honour of the player whose man-of-the-match performance in the World Cup final saw England lift the trophy for the first time.

As well as distributing cardboard masks bearing the Durham all-rounder’s face, the organisation paid for the flyover.

England v Australia – First Test – Day Two – 2019 Ashes Series – Edgbaston
A small aeroplane flies over the ground with a sign praising England’s Ben Stokes (Mike Egerton/PA)

The light aircraft circled the ground for several minutes before moving on, but Stokes was not in the middle to witness it, with Rory Burns and captain Joe Root batting.

UK & international sports

